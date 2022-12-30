30 vehicle pile-up on I-90 closes eastbound lanes for 10 hours Wednesday
Thursday, December 8, 2022
|A truckload of Honeycrisp apples covered the lanes
|Freezing fog limited visibility
Freezing fog made it difficult for the following vehicles to see the crash scene ahead.
|No serious injuries were reported
18 cars and 12 semis were involved in the pile-up. There were no reported serious injuries but vehicles were badly damaged and the roadway was a mess.
Reportedly one driver, who had to be cut from his vehicle, went to the hospital for stitches and a broken rib.
The scene was in Kittitas county, about 115 miles east of Seattle.
Washington State Patrol, Department of Transportation, and tow trucks responded.
--All photos courtesy WSDOT
