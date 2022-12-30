30 vehicle pile-up on I-90 closes eastbound lanes for 10 hours Wednesday

A truckload of Honeycrisp apples covered the lanes Highway crews closed I-90 eastbound and spent 10 hours investigating and cleaning up on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 after a driver reportedly went too fast for the road conditions and slid. Highway crews closed I-90 eastbound and spent 10 hours investigating and cleaning up on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 after a driver reportedly went too fast for the road conditions and slid.





Freezing fog limited visibility

Freezing fog made it difficult for the following vehicles to see the crash scene ahead.





No serious injuries were reported

18 cars and 12 semis were involved in the pile-up. There were no reported serious injuries but vehicles were badly damaged and the roadway was a mess.





Reportedly one driver, who had to be cut from his vehicle, went to the hospital for stitches and a broken rib.









The scene was in Kittitas county, about 115 miles east of Seattle.





Washington State Patrol, Department of Transportation, and tow trucks responded.





--All photos courtesy WSDOT







