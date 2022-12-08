988 Lifeline license purchase supports suicide prevention for veterans
Washingtonians are invited to purchase a new license plate design to support suicide prevention. The new “988 Lifeline – There Is Hope!” license plate emblem was unveiled Tuesday by the state departments of Licensing and Veterans Affairs and Health. The new plate costs $18 and proceeds support veteran suicide prevention efforts.
Nearly one in five veterans lives with post-traumatic stress disorder, and veterans are lost to suicide disproportionately. Approximately 125,000 American veterans have been lost to suicide since 2001.
Gov. Jay Inslee accepted a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) challenge two years ago with a goal to reduce veteran suicides. Establishment of the 9-8-8 veteran support option and public awareness campaigns may let veterans know they have someone to call in a moment of crisis. Purchase and display of the new license plate may save a life.
988 is the nationwide, three-digit dialing code for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, introduced in July of this year. (see previous article)
The 988 dialing code connects people via call, text, or chat, to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) where compassionate, accessible care and support are available for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress.
