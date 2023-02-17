Third Place Books raises over $7,000 for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria

Friday, February 17, 2023

Photo by Steven H. Robinson
From Third Place Books

We are so grateful to everyone who participated in our fundraiser last week. (see previous article)

Thanks to you, we were able to raise $7,252.00 for earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria.

Your donation went directly to the White Helmets, an all volunteer group currently assisting in recovery operations. For more information about The White Helmets, or to make an additional donation, click here.

Thank you again for your generosity!

