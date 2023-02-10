Third Place Books fundraiser for earthquake relief efforts

Friday, February 10, 2023

This Saturday, February 11, 2023 Third Place Books will donate 20 percent of all sales to aid earthquake relief efforts in Southern Turkey and Northern Syria.

Proceeds will go to the White Helmets (also known as the Syria Civil Defence). Where public services no longer function, these humanitarian volunteers risk their lives to help those in need regardless of their religion or politics. 

Known for their distinctive headwear, the rescue workers operate in the most dangerous place on earth and have saved more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.

Over 3000 White Helmet volunteers are currently on the ground in the earthquake-ravaged region searching for survivors, pulling victims from collapsed buildings, and transporting hundreds of injured people to hospitals in freezing snow and rain.

Third Place Books will be donating 20 percent of sales from all three stores (Lake Forest Park, Ravenna, Seward Park) as well as online sales. Call 206-366-3333 or visit the website.

