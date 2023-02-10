Shoreline Starbucks workers vote to unionize

SEATTLE – Starbucks Workers United continues to expand the nationwide coalition of workers fighting for better working conditions and a seat at the table.





On January 26, 2023, workers at the 185th and Aurora Starbucks in Gateway Plaza in Shoreline won union representation in a vote of 18-1 with 100% turnout,







“We started organizing our store knowing that we weren't getting a fair deal from Starbucks, but the disparities in compensation just between baristas was shocking to discover. "We're hoping that, through bargaining, we can secure a contract that guarantees us the pay equity and decency that should be the baseline for all partners," said Carl Addison (he/him), a partner at the Aurora store.

Gabbie Perine (she/her), another partner at the newly-unionized store, said, “As baristas, who are the face of the company and the ones who build meaningful relationships with the community everyday, we’ve earned the right to demand that we be treated fairly. we are not disposable and we deserve better."



Starbucks Workers United has seen more new unions form in 12 months than any U.S. company in the last 20 years – 270+ stores representing more than 7,000 workers – partners around the country continue to diligently organize new workers.







This is the 1st store in Shoreline and the 10th store in the Seattle area, the city of Starbucks’ corporate headquarters, to unionize.Workers stated concerns are hour cuts, inadequate staffing, disregard of partner safety, and refusal to bargain with the union in good faith.