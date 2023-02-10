North West Western Swing Music Society holding jam and dance on Sunday

Friday, February 10, 2023


The North West Western Swing Music Society is holding their monthly jam and dance on Sunday February 12, 2023 from 1:30 to 5pm at the Clover Leaf Rebekah’s Hall at 10116 NE 185th St in Bothell

Come just to listen or dance or both! Coffee, tea, and potluck snacks available. Free parking is available across the street at the First Church of Christ Scientist or the covered City Hall parking lot. 

Free admission.



