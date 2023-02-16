The other mountain
Thursday, February 16, 2023
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
With a neighborhood group, I toured the apartment buildings at south Echo Lake some years ago. I was shocked to see a clear view of Mt. Baker over the open waters of Echo Lake.
Since then I have received multiple photos of Mt. Baker over Puget Sound.
I keep hoping that a reader with a camera has access to the roof of one of those high rise apartment buildings in North City and will send in photos of all our mountains.
--Diane Hettrick
