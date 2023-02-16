The other mountain

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

I'm always surprised at how many good views we have of Mt. Baker in Whatcom county. I knew the name, growing up here, i.e. "Mt. Baker ski resort" but it always seemed like such a far away place.With a neighborhood group, I toured the apartment buildings at south Echo Lake some years ago. I was shocked to see a clear view of Mt. Baker over the open waters of Echo Lake.Since then I have received multiple photos of Mt. Baker over Puget Sound.I keep hoping that a reader with a camera has access to the roof of one of those high rise apartment buildings in North City and will send in photos of all our mountains.--Diane Hettrick