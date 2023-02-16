Shoreline ROTARY - Lights, Camera, Auction - Call for Volunteers

Volunteer opportunities for the evening! Shoreline Rotary will hold their annual fundraising gala and auction - Lights, Camera, Auction - on March 18, 2023. ( Shoreline Rotary will hold their annual fundraising gala and auction - Lights, Camera, Auction - on March 18, 2023. ( See previous article





The event committee has been working smoothly and has everything in hand.





In order to stage the event, the committee needs a large number of volunteers for the day and evening of the event.





Volunteers can work specific jobs of their choice, for a few hours, on Saturday, March 18 and help Rotary make a difference in the community.





Meet congenial local people, do an easy job, and be done in a few hours!











