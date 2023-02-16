Shoreline ROTARY - Lights, Camera, Auction - Call for Volunteers
Thursday, February 16, 2023
|Volunteer opportunities for the evening!
The event committee has been working smoothly and has everything in hand.
In order to stage the event, the committee needs a large number of volunteers for the day and evening of the event.
Volunteers can work specific jobs of their choice, for a few hours, on Saturday, March 18 and help Rotary make a difference in the community.
Meet congenial local people, do an easy job, and be done in a few hours!
Check out the list of jobs here and then contact Clarita Bhat (kalrika.csaky@gmail.com) to volunteer.
0 comments:
Post a Comment