Department of Health launches second annual science contest for high school students

The contest provides a unique opportunity for high school students across Washington to develop their science and communication skills while working with health and environmental data from their own communities.Participants can choose from three tracks:

"The different tracks bring public health data to life. There are so many professional roles that go into supporting and improving health, all of which are important,” said Sabel. “Last year students came up with inspiring projects, and I look forward to seeing what students create this year.”

Public health is an interdisciplinary field. The tracks of this contest help students explore different facets of what working in public health is like.Each track requires students to use WTN data and examine how their project addresses equity issues within their communities.Registration is open through March 15. The official contest period is March 1 - April 30. Winners will be announced in early June.WTN is a DOH program that makes public health data more accessible. The mission of WTN is to provide health and environmental data and tools, develop partnerships, and inform data-driven policy and programmatic decisions, with the goal of improving health and health equity in Washington.