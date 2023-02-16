Free parent education event February 28, 2023 - how to handle kids' screen time
Thursday, February 16, 2023
|Michelle Brode from the
Parenting Coaching Institute
Most families have struggled with too much screen time and the inability to reel it back in.
Come learn useful tools to approach this with more confidence at a free parent education event on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Einstein Middle School from 7-8:30pm.
Guest speaker is Michelle Brode from the Parenting Coaching Institute and this event is sponsored by the Shoreline PTA Council Mental Health Committee and Sound Supports.
If you are unable to attend, Shoreline PTA Council will be recording the session and will send a link at your request to mentalhealth@shorelinepta.org
