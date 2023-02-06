City of Shoreline accepting applications for Parks and Tree Board - February 10th deadline

Monday, February 6, 2023

Brugger's Bog photo by Lien Titus
Apply to join the PRCS Board! 

The City of Shoreline is now accepting applications for four volunteers to serve on the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree (PRCS/Tree) Board. 

Three vacancies are for full four-year terms, and one vacancy will be completing a term ending in March 2025. 

The new term will begin with the April 27th meeting. 

The City Council appointed PRCS/Tree Board members must live, work, or own property in Shoreline. Per a recently adopted ordinance, Board members will be compensated at a rate of $50 per meeting.

Those interested in being considered must complete a Shoreline Community Services Application. Completed applications must be received by the City Clerk’s office no later than 5:00pm on February 10, 2023.

Diverse candidates encouraged to apply!


