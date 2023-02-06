City of Shoreline accepting applications for Parks and Tree Board - February 10th deadline

Brugger's Bog photo by Lien Titus Apply to join the PRCS Board! Apply to join the PRCS Board!





The City of Shoreline is now accepting applications for four volunteers to serve on the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree (PRCS/Tree) Board.





Three vacancies are for full four-year terms, and one vacancy will be completing a term ending in March 2025.





The new term will begin with the April 27th meeting.



