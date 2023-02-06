City of Shoreline accepting applications for Parks and Tree Board - February 10th deadline
Monday, February 6, 2023
The City of Shoreline is now accepting applications for four volunteers to serve on the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree (PRCS/Tree) Board.
Three vacancies are for full four-year terms, and one vacancy will be completing a term ending in March 2025.
The new term will begin with the April 27th meeting.
The City Council appointed PRCS/Tree Board members must live, work, or own property in Shoreline. Per a recently adopted ordinance, Board members will be compensated at a rate of $50 per meeting.
Those interested in being considered must complete a Shoreline Community Services Application. Completed applications must be received by the City Clerk’s office no later than 5:00pm on February 10, 2023.
Diverse candidates encouraged to apply!
