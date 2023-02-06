Shorewood boys wrestling does well in district tournament and advances 11 wrestlers to Regionals

Monday, February 6, 2023

From left: Milan Johnson, 2nd @ 285lbs, Hunter Tibodeau, 1st @ 220lbs, Jonathan Burkholder, 2nd @ 145lbs, Isaac Van Horn, 1st @ 145lbs

Story and photos by Clark Norton

The Shorewood boys competed in the WESCO South tournament on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Shorecrest High School. The district tournament is the first step of the postseason, with Regionals next week, and then the State tournament February 17 and 18, 2023 at the Tacoma Dome.

The Stormrays wrestled tough and advanced 11 wrestlers to Regionals.
Top row, from left: Masa Taura, 3rd @ 126lbs, Eli Jeppsen, 3rd @ 106lbs, Matt Burns, 3rd @ 195lbs. Second row, from left: Finn Bachler, 4th @ 120lbs, James Nottingham, 3rd @ 138lbs, Mak Kanzler, 3rd @ 160lbs

Owen Mulder, 3rd @ 113 lbs
Highlighting the day were league champions Isaac Van Horn at 145 pounds and Hunter Tibodeau at 220 pounds. 

The happiest surprise was 145 pound sophomore Jonathan Burkholder upsetting multiple opponents as he made a run to the finals before falling to Van Horn and ending in 2nd place.

In addition to a 3rd place team finish, Senior Hunter Tibodeau was also honored at the WESCO South Outstanding Wrestler of the Year.



