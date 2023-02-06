Big Chicken coming to Shoreline

Monday, February 6, 2023

According to reporting in The Seattle Times, sports legend Shaq O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant chain will be opening a location in Shoreline this year.

The restaurant, which serves chicken sandwiches and tenders, already has a location at Climate Pledge Arena for Kraken games. They have expanded to The Landing in Renton. Next is Shoreline and Mukilteo.

The Shoreline location will be at Shoreline Place, 15300 Westminster Way.



Posted by DKH at 2:36 AM
