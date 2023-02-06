Poetry: The Bridge
The Bridge
Let’s meet on the bridge.
A place to see new views,
As you walk look down
And see the raging river waters
Or a peaceful stream
Either one coming from
Its place of beginnings
To its final destination.
As you walk, look down.
There! You see the water
Bouncing over rocks,
Curling over driftwood,
Reflecting the cloudy sky
Or glistening in some sunlight.
Listen to it talking,
Intimate messages.
Now look to the sides.
Opened up to you
New views, vistas left and right.
Look up and feel the air
Lift and fluff your hair.
The clouds are always changing
The waters come and go
And we’re freshened by the flow.
No matter the weather
We are strong together.
Whether tranquil streams
Or troubled surges,
The bridge is a bond
And a freedom to understand.
Take my hand and
Meet me in the middle.
Vicki Westberg, Jan. 17, 2023
