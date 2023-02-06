Poetry: The Bridge

Railroad Bridge photo by Vicki Westberg



Poem: The Bridge





Let’s meet on the bridge.

A place to see new views,

As you walk look down

And see the raging river waters

Or a peaceful stream

Either one coming from

Its place of beginnings

To its final destination.





As you walk, look down.

There! You see the water

Bouncing over rocks,

Curling over driftwood,

Reflecting the cloudy sky

Or glistening in some sunlight.

Listen to it talking,

Intimate messages.





Now look to the sides.

Opened up to you

New views, vistas left and right.

Look up and feel the air

Lift and fluff your hair.

The clouds are always changing

The waters come and go

And we’re freshened by the flow.





No matter the weather

We are strong together.

Whether tranquil streams

Or troubled surges,

The bridge is a bond

And a freedom to understand.

Take my hand and

Meet me in the middle.





Vicki Westberg, Jan. 17, 2023







