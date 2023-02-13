Tuesday is the last day to vote in the KCD board of supervisors election

By Diane Hettrick





Tuesday is the end of voting for the King Conservation District Board of Supervisors. Their voting process is greatly improved this year and it only took me a few minutes to review the candidate statements, set up and submit my ballot.





Previous balloting was confusing and messy, so this is the first year I have voted. Eventually I hope that the King County Elections office will take over the voting.





Here's the information sent out by KCD:







Voting



Like the last three years, the King Conservation District election will primarily rely on



Ballots will be available to eligible voters online from January 24, 2023, at 8:00 AM through February 14, 2023, at 8:00 PM. Voters may return ballots electronically through the online ballot access system. The online ballot portal works with most smartphones and browsers. If you have issues, please try using a different phone or browser before contacting KCD.



Physical ballots must be postmarked by February 14, 2023, and received by February 23, 2023, to be counted. Physical ballots may also be dropped off at King County Elections at 919 SW Grady Way, Suite 200, Renton, WA 98057.



King Conservation District includes all registered voters in King County (excluding the cities of Enumclaw, Federal Way, Milton, Pacific, and Skykomish which do not participate in the District).



If you have questions or need assistance voting, please contact



Once you voted you can



Candidate Forum



The



King Conservation District Board of Supervisors



King Conservation District is a special purpose district committed to helping people engage in stewardship and conservation of natural resources, serving over two million people in 34 cities and unincorporated King County. KCD assists people with forestry management, streamside and shoreline restoration, farm conservation planning, and other environmental efforts. KCD is funded primarily by a per-parcel assessment fee.



An all-volunteer, five-member Board of Supervisors is responsible for overseeing KCD operations, budget, and setting policy. Voters elect three supervisors and the Washington State Conservation Commission appoints two supervisors. Supervisors serve three-year terms.



Please take a moment, review the candidates and cast your vote.



Vote Now!





