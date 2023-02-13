WeatherWatcher: Snow in the forecast but no advisories in effect for Shoreline or Lake Forest Park

Slight chance of a trace of snow

Photo by Martin De Grazia Areas of snow showers are possible tonight, but Shoreline and Lake Forest Park remain outside of the winter weather advisories currently in effect. Areas of snow showers are possible tonight, but Shoreline and Lake Forest Park remain outside of the winter weather advisories currently in effect.





No accumulations are expected, but there is a slight chance of a trace to an inch overnight. Any accumulations that do occur will quickly melt off in the daylight.





Puget Sound Convergence zone is active but south of Seattle and in the Everett area and north.









Currently the Models suggest little to no precipitation in the areas around North King and South Snohomish County lowlands.Currently the National Weather Service (NWS) has no watches, warnings or advisories in effect for Shoreline or Lake Forest Park.





For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com











