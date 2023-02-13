WeatherWatcher: Snow in the forecast but no advisories in effect for Shoreline or Lake Forest Park
Monday, February 13, 2023
|Slight chance of a trace of snow
Photo by Martin De Grazia
No accumulations are expected, but there is a slight chance of a trace to an inch overnight. Any accumulations that do occur will quickly melt off in the daylight.
Puget Sound Convergence zone is active but south of Seattle and in the Everett area and north.
Models suggest little to no precipitation in the areas around North King and South Snohomish County lowlands.
Currently the National Weather Service (NWS) has no watches, warnings or advisories in effect for Shoreline or Lake Forest Park.
Currently the National Weather Service (NWS) has no watches, warnings or advisories in effect for Shoreline or Lake Forest Park.
For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment