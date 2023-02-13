Executive Constantine to co-chair National Association of Counties Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing
Monday, February 13, 2023
|County Executive Dow Constantine
The group, unveiled at NACo’s Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. this week, is tasked with leading the development of policy and programmatic recommendations at the federal, state, and local levels to address systemic issues contributing to the ever-growing mental health crisis.
"From small rural counties to large metro regions, mental health is a critical issue in every community across our nation. It’s also an intersectional issue – if you care about homelessness, if you care about public safety, if you care about the well-being of families and the future of our children – you must invest in mental health," said Commission Co-Chair Executive Constantine.
"From the unique perspective of counties, providing core services to every family and community in this nation, the commission will share what’s working and collaborate with those who are striving to develop a robust and nation-wide response to this crisis."
