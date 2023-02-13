Executive Constantine to co-chair National Association of Counties Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing

Monday, February 13, 2023

County Executive Dow Constantine
The National Association of Counties (NACo) announced a new Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing, bringing together 14 county leaders from across the country and co-chaired by King County Executive Dow Constantine. 

The group, unveiled at NACo’s Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. this week, is tasked with leading the development of policy and programmatic recommendations at the federal, state, and local levels to address systemic issues contributing to the ever-growing mental health crisis.

"From small rural counties to large metro regions, mental health is a critical issue in every community across our nation. It’s also an intersectional issue – if you care about homelessness, if you care about public safety, if you care about the well-being of families and the future of our children – you must invest in mental health," said Commission Co-Chair Executive Constantine. 
"From the unique perspective of counties, providing core services to every family and community in this nation, the commission will share what’s working and collaborate with those who are striving to develop a robust and nation-wide response to this crisis."

More information here



Posted by DKH at 10:59 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  