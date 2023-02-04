Sound Transit night work planned along Fire station 65 driveway
Saturday, February 4, 2023
This is a part of the Light Rail Lynnwood Link Extension project. The work will consist of a concrete saw cutting and the use of light plants. Given weather conditions, work will proceed as weather permits.
The work will take five nights with multiple contingency nights scheduled in case the work is delayed.
- When:Monday, February 6, through Friday, February 10, 2023 from 8pm to 4am the following mornings.
- Where:Work zone is located on NE 155th St. along the Sound Transit guideway at the Shoreline Fire Department Station 65 driveway.
