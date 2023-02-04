Call for submissions for the 12th Annual Festival of Shorts
Saturday, February 4, 2023
The Festival this year will be presented in five performances June 29 - July 2, 2023.
The theme for 2023 is “Pay It Forward.”
We are looking for scripts that highlight acts of kindness, however small, and how those acts make a big difference.
We would love to see both comedic and dramatic stories.
After the closing performance, we will announce the winners for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Judges’ Awards, as well as Overall Audience Favorite.To enter your short play in the festival, follow the instructions below:
- Submit an original script for a short play with a run time between 10 and12 minutes, including no more than 5 characters, which can be staged with minimal sets, props, and costumes. We also ask that you limit foul language. Be sure to incorporate the theme of “Pay It Forward” into your story. To be eligible for consideration, the play cannot have been previously produced.
- Submit your play by 11:59pm Pacific Standard Time on Thursday, March 30, 2023. to Shorts@EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org
- Please submit two separate documents:
- A single cover page with the title of your play and your full name, address, email address and phone number.
- The original short submission (Standard Stage Play Format) with the script and title of the play ONLY. No identifying information about the playwright is to appear in this “blind” copy. All plays which fail to submit a blind copy of their play will be disqualified. The blind copy of the script preserves anonymity in our judging process.
We look forward to hearing from people from all walks of life, from all over the planet, so have fun! Hopefully your script will be a hit with our judges, and we’ll see you for our 12th Annual Festival of Shorts!
Ticketing information is below.
WHEN: June 29-July 2, 2023 - Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm; Saturday and Sunday at 2pm (5 total performances).
TICKETS: $20 General Adults (ages 19-59); $18 Junior/Senior/Military. Available online at www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org or by phone at 425-774-9600. Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ people are also available.
Thank you to our Season 64 Sponsors: Rick Steves’ Europe, Windermere Real Estate Edmonds, and Templar Financial Services.
About Edmonds Driftwood Players: Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based, non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches and engages the community. Established in 1958, it is one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State.
Performances at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main Street, Edmonds.
