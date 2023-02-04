SEATTLE: Expect significant overnight closures on I-5 through downtown and Northgate
Saturday, February 4, 2023
We roll into February with a series of significant closures on the construction calendar for our I-5 Seneca project as we improve mobility through downtown Seattle.
The closures mean the northbound mainline lanes and the collector/distributor lanes of Interstate 5 will close. Northbound drivers can proceed into the Express Lanes keeping in mind they will not be able to exit until NE 42nd St near the University of Washington.
Drivers who want to access downtown Seattle can exit at Edgar Martinez Drive or Rainier Avenue. This closure is planned nightly from 11:59pm Wednesday, February 15 to 4am Friday, February 17, and again nightly from 11:59pm Wednesday, February 22, to 4am Friday, February 24, 2023.
Next week drivers can plan for a typical construction pattern for this project as traffic shifts over to the collector/distributor lanes nightly from 9pm Monday, February 6, to 5am Friday, February 10.
Work this week includes:
- Drivers should plan for nightly southbound lane reductions near I-90 from as early as 10pm Monday, February 6, through 5am Friday, February 10.
Sound Transit has several ramp closures planned to facilitate the ongoing Lynnwood Link extension work:
- The right lane of southbound I-5 between NE 136th St and NE 130th St will close nightly from 9pm to 5am beginning Monday, February 6 through the morning of Friday, February 10.
- The northbound I-5 on-ramp from Northgate Way will close at 11pm on Thursday, February 9 and reopen at 5am Friday, February 10.
