Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help Program Leader

Extra Help Program Leader

Maximum of 20 hours per week.



Programs exist between these hours:Monday through Thursday 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM, Friday 2:00-11:00, Saturday 5:00-11:00



Essential Functions Provide guidance, mentorship and support for youth at after-school and late night drop-in programs, secondary schools "co-sponsored" programs and other city-wide teen events.

Assist in developing and promoting teen-related programs.

Assist in planning, coordinating and leading field trips.

Assist in providing outreach at community "hang out" spots to recruit teens to positive options offered at the Shoreline Teen Program.

Set up, take down and clean up Recreation Center (and other facilities) used by the Teen Program.

Assist in facilitating the activities and ideas generated by citywide teen population.

Refer teens to appropriate health and human service agencies as needed.

Provide information and support to help youth access programs and services in their community.

Serve as a positive role model for youth.

This program works out of Richmond Highlands Recreation Center and school district locations. Expanded hours available in the summer.

Salary - $18.25 - $20.46General PurposeWe have three (3) open Teen Program Leader positions in our Youth and Teen Development Program. In this position you will serve as a positive role model for youth by helping to plan, lead and participate in activities that reach and respond to the changing needs of youth in our community.