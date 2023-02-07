Shorewood Girls Wrestling Sub-Regionals 2-4-2023 - entire team advances to Regionals

A jubilant Shorewood wrestling team celebrates after every member qualifies for Regionals

The Stormrays faced off against 19 other schools from the WESCO 3A and KingCo 3A leagues.





Top row L-R Libby Norton, 2nd @100lbs, Finley Houck, 1st @105lbs, Fiona Blair, 5th @115lbs

Second row L-R Ellie Van Horn, 4th @125lbs, Abby Tveit, 4th @135lbs, Cora Morgan, 2nd @155lbs

Each of Shorewood's ten wrestlers needed to place in the top six of their respective weight classes to advance to the Region 1 tournament next week, and keep their hopes of making it to the state tournament alive.





Every Stormray rose to the occasion and punched themselves a ticket to next weekend.



The tremendous effort and grit shown by the whole team did include some standout highlights.





L-R Izzy Crave, 5th @140lbs Aly Fellores, 6th @140lbs Sophomores Izzy Crave and Aly Fellores both had to win multiple win-or-go-home matches.





L-R Kiana Yoshimura, 2nd @170lbs Abbi Chishungu, 3rd @170lbs Freshman Abbi Chishungu almost upset her own teammate Kiana Yoshimura in the 170 pound semifinals before bouncing back and taking 3rd place.





Fellow freshman Finley Houck, who was one of four Shorewood wrestlers to make the finals, brought home a 1st place medal to add to her stellar season.



The girls team, the whole team, will compete next Saturday at Snohomish high school. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 10am











The Shorewood Girls’ Wrestling team began their postseason this past weekend with the Sub-Regional 1.2 tournament. Hosted by Marysville-Pilchuck High School, the tournament took place Friday night and all day Saturday February 3-4, 2023.