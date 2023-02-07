March Home Improvement Workshop is almost full but April 25 and May 23 have lots of room

No appointment needed to talk to vendors

who will be there from 6-8pm Do you have a home improvement project in mind, but need some guidance to get started?





Is it a house remodel/addition, subdivision of property, driveway alteration, site drainage change, deck replacement/ repair, or tree project?





The City of Shoreline is offering three free workshops this spring to help with your potential project. Take advantage of staff resources in a more relaxed setting in the evening.





Technical reviewers will be available to help with questions regarding your house, property, land uses, and streets along with Shoreline City requirements and permit information.





Depending on the scope of your project, you can meet with up to three technical reviewers.





Note: Meetings with technical reviewers are only open to Shoreline property owners.