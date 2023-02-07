March Home Improvement Workshop is almost full but April 25 and May 23 have lots of room
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
|No appointment needed to talk to vendors
who will be there from 6-8pm
Is it a house remodel/addition, subdivision of property, driveway alteration, site drainage change, deck replacement/ repair, or tree project?
The City of Shoreline is offering three free workshops this spring to help with your potential project. Take advantage of staff resources in a more relaxed setting in the evening.
Technical reviewers will be available to help with questions regarding your house, property, land uses, and streets along with Shoreline City requirements and permit information.
Depending on the scope of your project, you can meet with up to three technical reviewers.
Note: Meetings with technical reviewers are only open to Shoreline property owners.
The March 28th Home Improvement Workshop is almost full with just a few civil engineer and plans examiner slots available (zoning planner slots are full). However, there many appointments available for April 25 and May 23, 2023.
Register here
This year the number of vendors has been increased to include a few new industries. Residents are welcome to visit the vendors from 6pm to 8pm with no appointment needed.
Residents can also attend the Permitting 101 session at 7pm. (no appointment needed) to hear a discussion on general residential permitting in Shoreline.
If you have any questions, please contact Jarrod Lewis at (206) 801-2521 or jlewis@shorelinewa.gov
