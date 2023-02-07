Night work with intermittent lane closures on I-5 at NE 130th over two weeks

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Starting as early as Monday, February 6, 2023 Sound Transit will be performing night utility work along I-5 near NE 130th St overpass. This is in support of the Lynnwood Link line.

The work will happen at night, due to I-5 lane restrictions. This work will be performed for seven nights over two weeks at this location.

When:
  • Week 1 - Monday, Feb. 6, through Thursday, Feb. 10, from 9pm to 5am the following mornings. Right lane closure on southbound I-5 at NE 130th St.
  • Week 2 - Tuesday, Feb. 14, through Thursday, Feb. 16, from 9pm to 5am the following mornings.
    • Right lane closure on southbound I-5 at NE 130th St.
    • Left lane closure on northbound I-5 at NE 130th St.


