Night work with intermittent lane closures on I-5 at NE 130th over two weeks
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
The work will happen at night, due to I-5 lane restrictions. This work will be performed for seven nights over two weeks at this location.
When:
- Week 1 - Monday, Feb. 6, through Thursday, Feb. 10, from 9pm to 5am the following mornings. Right lane closure on southbound I-5 at NE 130th St.
- Week 2 - Tuesday, Feb. 14, through Thursday, Feb. 16, from 9pm to 5am the following mornings.
- Right lane closure on southbound I-5 at NE 130th St.
- Left lane closure on northbound I-5 at NE 130th St.
0 comments:
Post a Comment