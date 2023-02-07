Shoreline resident makes the Dean's List at Chapman University

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Orange, California - Feb. 1, 2023 - Crean College of Health and Behavioral Sciences at Chapman University has named Isabel Brown of Shoreline to its fall 2022 semester Dean's List.

The requirement for joining this select group of students is a grade point average of 3.6 or higher in at least 12 credits of residence course work taken for a letter grade.

Isabel is the daughter of Jeff and Michelle Brown of Shoreline.

Crean College undergraduate and graduate programs emphasize learning science by doing science, relating new research findings to patient care, and connecting classroom learning to real-world applications and 21st Century problems.



