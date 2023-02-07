Free program from Humanities Washington about the eruption of Mount St. Helens

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Eric Wagner
Come join the Sno-King School Retirees to hear about our local epic event: the eruption of Mount St. Helens on Thursday, May 18, 1980.

The program, from Humanities Washington, is free and open to the general public.

Doors open at noon for refreshments and Program is at 1pm. Edmonds School District ESC, 20420 68th Ave W, Lynnwood WA 98036

Our presenter, Eric Wagner is a writer and biologist. He holds a PhD in biology from the University of Washington, where he studied penguins. He is the author of three books, including After the Blast: The Ecological Recovery of Mount St. Helens.



