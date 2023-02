Saint Dunstan's monthly Prayer Lab Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Saint Dunstan’s the Church where All are Welcomed, Fed and Loved is having their Monthly Prayer Lab this Wednesday February 8, 2023 at 6:45pm. Saint Dunstan’s the Church where All are Welcomed, Fed and Loved is having their Monthly Prayer Lab this Wednesday February 8, 2023 at 6:45pm.

This month's offering is Centering Prayer, which is a form of Christian meditation and prayer that is based in ancient traditions and practices. Centering prayer is truly simple, and yet after more than ten years of a daily practice, I am still learning, going deeper, and making new discoveries.













This Prayer Lab will offer the experience of Centering Prayer. You will be led through a simple process, and then we will spend some time in prayer and meditation. Afterwards, we’ll have a chance to talk about the experience. You can RSVP on Eventbrite or Facebook . Come and be Fed. Saint Dunstan's is located at 722 N 145th, Shoreline WA 98133.