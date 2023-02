Grab your rusty tools and join us for our annual hands on tool sharpening and tree pruning event! This fills fast, so you'll want to reserve your space right away.





Sorry... no email RSVPs this year via email. Our email system is currently down and won't be restored in time for this event. We hope to have it working again soon.Simply call or text 206-437-9118 to reserve your space, and be sure to let us know how many are in your party. Questions also gladly answered.