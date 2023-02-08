SAGE event this Friday at the Shoreline Teen Center





The Teen Center opens at 2:30pm on Friday, so come early for games, snacks, sports, and more. The event will begin at officially at 4pm with our first movie starting then!





See you in the Shoreline Teen Center café room to chat, make valentine’s day cards, laugh at fun rom coms, and fill your belly with chocolate!

Like all teen center event, it is 100% free for all 6th through 12th grade youth.



Email Mary, who runs this club, at



https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/shorelinewa/activity/search/detail/1497?onlineSiteId=0&from_original_cui=true



Another reason to come to the teen center on the 10th: https://www.shorelineareanews.com/2023/01/free-thrifting-event-for-6th-through.html





SAGE, or Sexuality and Gender Equality, is the name of the drop-in club at the Shoreline Teen Center.This month’s activity is Valentine making with movies and chocolate!