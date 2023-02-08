SAGE event this Friday at the Shoreline Teen Center

Wednesday, February 8, 2023


SAGE, or Sexuality and Gender Equality, is the name of the drop-in club at the Shoreline Teen Center.

This month’s activity is Valentine making with movies and chocolate! 

The Teen Center opens at 2:30pm on Friday, so come early for games, snacks, sports, and more. The event will begin at officially at 4pm with our first movie starting then! 

See you in the Shoreline Teen Center café room to chat, make valentine’s day cards, laugh at fun rom coms, and fill your belly with chocolate!

Like all teen center event, it is 100% free for all 6th through 12th grade youth.

Email Mary, who runs this club, at mhale@shorelinewa.gov with and questions. Or you can DM us on Instagram @ SHORELINETEENPROGRAMS

More about SAGE and their events here:

Posted by DKH at 1:11 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  