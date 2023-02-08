Waitlist for the NEMCo Community Emergency Response Team Class in March
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Fire Station 51 in Kenmore 7220 NE 181st Street Kenmore, WA 98028.
While the class is currently full, you may still fill out the application and, if there are any cancelations, they will notify applicants based on the order received. Anyone not able to get into the March class will be notified first when the next class is scheduled.
The CERT Program provides information on local hazards and community training on basic preparedness for events that include earthquakes, windstorms, snow events, floods, landslides and more.
Classes are presented by trained CERT community members in the areas of Fire Safety, Basic First Aid, Disaster Medical Operations, Light Search and Rescue, Utility Management, and overall preparedness.
CERT is for everyone! Topics are presented in an easy to understand, step-by-step process, with hands-on training to build your knowledge and skills.
After a little practice, you and your classmates will participate in a disaster simulation, giving you the opportunity to use the training and apply what you have learned, and building confidence in your abilities.
The class is free and attendance at all three classes is required to receive your certificate.
For more information and to register for the waitlist, please visit the NEMCo announcements page.
