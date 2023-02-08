Museum of Pop Culture’s 22nd Annual SOUND OFF! 21-And-Under music showcase includes Shoreline band





MoPOP’s Sound Off! gives these up-and-coming artists mentorship from industry leaders, entrée into an artistic community invested in their growth, connections with peer musicians, and the chance to showcase their original music in MoPOP’s iconic Sky Church venue.



This years’ three live showcases raise the bar for an all-ages show with a first-class experience at MoPOP for performers and the audience alike. Plus, you get the unique opportunity to see these young artists’ natural creative gifts while supporting their personal and professional development.





Shoreline band Pilot Seat will play at MoPOP One of three bands in Showcase #1 on February 25, 2023 is Shoreline band Pilot Seat.





Pilot Seat is a group of three friends with a shared passion fusing together indie/alternative pop and psychedelic rock to create a bright, clean, melodic yet raw sound.





Pilot Seat has been playing together since 2021 with the goal of releasing an album, having people dig their material and growing a larger audience, and have been accumulating a strong fanbase playing shows throughout the greater Seattle area.



WHEN:



February 25, March 4, March 11, 2023

Doors at 7pm / show at 8pm PT



Showcase #1 — 2/25/2023



KING ZAAE; Pilot Seat; defsharp; lavenderhayez



Showcase #2 — 3/4/2023

MidPak; Zari Alexandria; Podesta; Wyatt Silva



Showcase #3 — 3/11/2023

Stargazy Pie; Fight Milk; Cherry Ferrari; Sadie Hale



WHERE:



All showcases in



TICKETS:



Suggested donations: $25 for adults and $5 for youth.



More information here



ABOUT MUSEUM OF POP CULTURE (MoPOP)

MoPOP is a leading-edge nonprofit museum in Seattle, dedicated to the ideas and risk-taking that fuel contemporary pop culture.

With a mission to make creative expression a life-changing force by offering experiences that inspire and connect our communities, MoPOP reaches multigenerational audiences through our collections, exhibitions, educational programs and community partnerships.







The Pacific Northwest has a wealth of young musical talents who, with support and opportunities, can expand their creative horizons and might even become the next Northwest sound.