Northwest Curious: Meet the author Harriet Baskas in online program

Which bar is home to a museum of really bad art?

And where can you float in a pool while orcas swim by?





Her composition of unusual places, combined with stunning photos by Cortney Kelley, will enchant you and make you fall in love with this intriguing city!









Please register . You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 6:30-7:30pm, meet the author Harriet Baskas, author of “111 Places in Seattle That You Must Not Miss,” as she leads you on a tour of Seattle's most fascinating places and unexpected experiences, while sharing entertaining insights, cultural anecdotes and insider tips.