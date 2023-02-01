Join Briarcrest PTA at a Mariners game on April 2, 2023
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Whether you're a lifelong Mariners fan or jumping on the bandwagon, all are welcome on Sunday, April 2 at 1:10pm for 'Briarcrest at a Mariners Game' fundraiser to watch our beloved Ms take on the Cleveland Guardians.
Ticket sales end Friday, February 17 so don't delay! Friends and extended families are always welcome.
Ticket purchase details: Make out checks to “Briarcrest PTA” – be sure to include your student(s) name and # of seats in the note field. Turn in or mail clearly marked checks or cash with this form to the school office 2715 NE 158th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
Questions? Email bcfundraising@briarcrestpta.org
