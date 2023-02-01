Join Briarcrest PTA at a Mariners game on April 2, 2023

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Whether you're a lifelong Mariners fan or jumping on the bandwagon, all are welcome on Sunday, April 2 at 1:10pm for 'Briarcrest at a Mariners Game' fundraiser to watch our beloved Ms take on the Cleveland Guardians. 

View level tickets are $15 per person ($5 of each ticket donated to the PTA).
 
Ticket sales end Friday, February 17 so don't delay! Friends and extended families are always welcome.

Ticket purchase details: Make out checks to “Briarcrest PTA” – be sure to include your student(s) name and # of seats in the note field. Turn in or mail clearly marked checks or cash with this form to the school office 2715 NE 158th St, Shoreline, WA 98155

