Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play opens Friday at the Phoenix Theatre
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
|Chemical Imbalance opens Friday at the Phoenix Theatre
Photo courtesy Phoenix Theatre
Dr. Jekyll's research finds him – as usual – investigating the split between good and evil in the human psyche. Of course, things get out of hand when he decides being evil might be more fun and recreational.
|Never underestimate an evil potion
Photo courtesy Phoenix Theatre
This hilarious spoof of the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson will keep you in stitches as this fast-paced comedy takes the stage.
Director Eric Lewis and the incredible cast are putting finishing touches on this madcap comedy this week.
"We are having so much fun in rehearsals. We are in the middle of creating exciting fight scenes that are sure to thrill," says Lewis. "It's one of those plays that is really hard to put a label to - definitely funny; some old-school slapstick; some dark comedy; and delightful stage effects. The cast and crew are great - it is a pleasure to work with such talented people."
Featuring local favorites Ingrid Sanai Buron, Melanie Calderwood, and Susan Connors, this show is sure to sell quickly!
Interested parties can learn more about the show by visiting www.tptedmonds.org
The Phoenix Theatre, 9673 Firdale Avenue, Edmonds, WA 98020 (in Firdale Village) 206-533-2000
Chemical Imbalance: a Jekyll and Hyde Play by Lauren Wilson directed by Eric Lewis. Produced with permission of Dramatist Play Service
February 3rd - February 26
- Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
- Tickets
- Sundays at 2pm
- Adults $25.00 & Seniors 55+/Students/US Military and Veterans $20.00
- Run Time: 100 Minutes with a 15-minute intermission
