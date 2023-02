Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play opens Friday at the Phoenix Theatre

"We are having so much fun in rehearsals. We are in the middle of creating exciting fight scenes that are sure to thrill," says Lewis. "It's one of those plays that is really hard to put a label to - definitely funny; some old-school slapstick; some dark comedy; and delightful stage effects. The cast and crew are great - it is a pleasure to work with such talented people."

This hilarious spoof of the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson will keep you in stitches as this fast-paced comedy takes the stage.Director Eric Lewis and the incredible cast are putting finishing touches on this madcap comedy this week.Featuring local favorites Ingrid Sanai Buron, Melanie Calderwood, and Susan Connors, this show is sure to sell quickly!Interested parties can learn more about the show by visiting www.tptedmonds.org