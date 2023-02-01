Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play opens Friday at the Phoenix Theatre

Chemical Imbalance opens Friday at the Phoenix Theatre

Photo courtesy Phoenix Theatre The Phoenix Theatre is bringing the comedy back to evil potions! Start your February with some dark comedy with Lauren Wilson’s comedy, Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play, February 3rd – February 26, 2023. The Phoenix Theatre is bringing the comedy back to evil potions! Start your February with some dark comedy with Lauren Wilson’s comedy, Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play, February 3rd – February 26, 2023.





Never underestimate an evil potion

Photo courtesy Phoenix Theatre Rebelling against the repression of Victorian Society, Dr. Jekyll unleashes a libidinous monster on the world.

This hilarious spoof of the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson will keep you in stitches as this fast-paced comedy takes the stage.



Director Eric Lewis and the incredible cast are putting finishing touches on this madcap comedy this week.



"We are having so much fun in rehearsals. We are in the middle of creating exciting fight scenes that are sure to thrill," says Lewis. "It's one of those plays that is really hard to put a label to - definitely funny; some old-school slapstick; some dark comedy; and delightful stage effects. The cast and crew are great - it is a pleasure to work with such talented people."

Featuring local favorites Ingrid Sanai Buron, Melanie Calderwood, and Susan Connors, this show is sure to sell quickly!



Interested parties can learn more about the show by visiting This hilarious spoof of the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson will keep you in stitches as this fast-paced comedy takes the stage.Director Eric Lewis and the incredible cast are putting finishing touches on this madcap comedy this week.Featuring local favorites Ingrid Sanai Buron, Melanie Calderwood, and Susan Connors, this show is sure to sell quickly!Interested parties can learn more about the show by visiting www.tptedmonds.org



The Phoenix Theatre, 9673 Firdale Avenue, Edmonds, WA 98020 (in Firdale Village) 206-533-2000



Chemical Imbalance: a Jekyll and Hyde Play by Lauren Wilson directed by Eric Lewis. Produced with permission of Dramatist Play Service



February 3rd - February 26

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Tickets

Sundays at 2pm

Adults $25.00 & Seniors 55+/Students/US Military and Veterans $20.00

Run Time: 100 Minutes with a 15-minute intermission May not be suitable for very young children: some stage violence and stage blood.







The Phoenix Theatre, 9673 Firdale Avenue, Edmonds, WA 98020 (in Firdale Village) 206-533-2000Chemical Imbalance: a Jekyll and Hyde Play by Lauren Wilson directed by Eric Lewis. Produced with permission of Dramatist Play ServiceFebruary 3rd - February 26May not be suitable for very young children: some stage violence and stage blood. Rebelling against the repression of Victorian Society, Dr. Jekyll unleashes a libidinous monster on the world.

Dr. Jekyll's research finds him – as usual – investigating the split between good and evil in the human psyche. Of course, things get out of hand when he decides being evil might be more fun and recreational.