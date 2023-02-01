New Yoga Studio opening in Shoreline February 25, 2023

Life Balance Yoga is a new studio which will open in Shoreline on February 25, 2023!

The studio will have both heated and non heated classes, and classes for all levels, whether you're a seasoned yogi, or want to try yoga for the first time.They will have your staples such as Power Flow, Yin, and Slow Flow yoga, as well as some unique classes that can only be found at their studio. For example, their early morning Awake class is designed to wake you up gently with lighting that mimics the sunrise, coupled with citrus aromatherapy.Ahhhhh that’s nice.The studio name was inspired by their mission, to create a space where the community could come to balance the stresses of work and life. The intention of the studio is to cultivate not only physical health, but mental, emotional, and spiritual health as well.Life Balance Yoga will have their Grand Opening on February 25th from 10am - 4pm, and the whole family is invited! 512 NE 165th, Shoreline WA 98155 in the Ridgecrest business district (by Drumlin and the Ridgecrest Pub)Stop by to tour the studio, take a free 30 minute class, and meet the instructors. There will be snacks and drinks too!Come experience a more balanced you with Shoreline’s new community yoga studio!