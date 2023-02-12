Firefighter Christopher Harris successfully completes probation

Sunday, February 12, 2023

Firefighter Christopher Harris

Firefighter Christopher Harris successfully completed probation Saturday, February 11, 2023. New Firefighters begin their first year with on probation while they complete extensive training and tasks to learn the job and earn the rank of Firefighter.

Christopher was previously in the news when he was awarded a medal from the Navy for the heroic rescue of a hiker as part of a Coast Guard crew. (see article here)


