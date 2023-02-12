At Richmond Beach Library: Mindful Magic Markets

Sunday, February 12, 2023

Photo courtesy Silver Kite
SilverKite Community Arts: 
Mindful Magic Markers

Richmond Beach Library, 
19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
Wednesday February 15, 2023 from 6:30-7:30pm

In person, for adults.

Explore techniques that help us rediscover the joy of working with the vibrant colors of magic markers. Let go of what constitutes art and allow yourself to play!

Register here:
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/639fdf690470e64100b41c11



Posted by DKH at 1:18 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  