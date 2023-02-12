

STEM Lecture Series: Equinoxes and Solstices STEM Lecture Series: Equinoxes and Solstices

Earth and sky are inextricably linked in our imaginations, our histories, and our sciences. In this session you will see how the seasons, with emphasis on equinoxes (March and September) and solstices (June and December), provide us with fascinating but realistic views of our place on our planet and our planet’s place in our solar system.



