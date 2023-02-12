STEM Lecture Series: Equinoxes and Solstices

Sunday, February 12, 2023


STEM Lecture Series: Equinoxes and Solstices

Earth and sky are inextricably linked in our imaginations, our histories, and our sciences. In this session you will see how the seasons, with emphasis on equinoxes (March and September) and solstices (June and December), provide us with fascinating but realistic views of our place on our planet and our planet’s place in our solar system.

3/1 - 3/22 | 2:00 – 4:00pm | Wednesday (4) | Fee: $69 | Linda Khandro | Location: 1500 Building, Room 1522 , Shoreline CC Campus 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 1500 building

