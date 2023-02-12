Youth-oriented event at Shoreline Historical Museum Saturday included a scavenger hunt
Sunday, February 12, 2023
|Following the clues!
Photos by Steven H. Robinson
On Saturday morning, February 11, 2023, one of the ideas they tried out was a scavenger hunt.
The exhibits provided a rich source of clues!
The museum is located at 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
It is open to the public Tuesday – Saturday from 10:00am to 4:00pm.
The museum has objects, photographs, and a trove of local data.
0 comments:
Post a Comment