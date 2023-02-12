Youth-oriented event at Shoreline Historical Museum Saturday included a scavenger hunt

Sunday, February 12, 2023

Following the clues!

Photos by Steven H. Robinson

The Shoreline Historical Museum is working with a grad student to explore ways to make exhibits more interactive and attractive to youth.

On Saturday morning, February 11, 2023, one of the ideas they tried out was a scavenger hunt.

The exhibits provided a rich source of clues!

The museum is located at 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.

It is open to the public Tuesday – Saturday from 10:00am to 4:00pm.



The museum has objects, photographs, and a trove of local data.



Posted by DKH at 2:24 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  