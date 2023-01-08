UW-Madison announces Fall Dean's List

MADISON, Wis (January 5, 2023) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.









Three local students are on the list.



HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, AWARD



Seattle, WA 98125

Ava Allard, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Tzyy-Hsien Young, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Ian Zhou, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List



Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.