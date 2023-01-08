UW-Madison announces Fall Dean's List
Sunday, January 8, 2023
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List."
Three local students are on the list.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, AWARD
Seattle, WA 98125
- Ava Allard, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
- Tzyy-Hsien Young, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
- Ian Zhou, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
