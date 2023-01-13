Medicare now covers all routinely recommended vaccines - including shingles
Friday, January 13, 2023
As of January 1, 2023 Medicare now completely covers all routinely recommended vaccines!
This means that seniors with a medicare drug plan will have no copay for the vaccines they need, including ones to prevent shingles and pneumococcal diseases.
Check with your local pharmacy to make an appointment or see if they accommodate walk-ins.
Thanks to President Biden, Congress and all of our policy partners for helping us ensure that no one goes without a vaccine because they can’t afford it.
