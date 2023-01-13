Medicare now covers all routinely recommended vaccines - including shingles

Friday, January 13, 2023

As of January 1, 2023 Medicare now completely covers all routinely recommended vaccines! 

This means that seniors with a medicare drug plan will have no copay for the vaccines they need, including ones to prevent shingles and pneumococcal diseases.

Thanks to President Biden, Congress and all of our policy partners for helping us ensure that no one goes without a vaccine because they can’t afford it.

Check with your local pharmacy to make an appointment or see if they accommodate walk-ins.



Posted by DKH at 10:52 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  