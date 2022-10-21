Two Lynnwood men face federal charges for actions during January 6 Capitol breach

Photos courtesy Sedition Hunters

WASHINGTON — Two men from the state of Washington have been arrested on federal charges for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.





Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Weston is charged with felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and related misdemeanor offenses.

Watson is charged with misdemeanor offenses. Both men were arrested on Oct. 19, 2022, in Lynnwood, Washington. They made their initial appearances yesterday in the Western District of Washington and were released pending further proceedings in the District of Columbia.



According to court documents, Weston and Watson were roommates and traveled together to Washington, D.C. They illegally entered the grounds of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, moving about separately for much of the day.



Weston participated in removing a metal barricade being used by law enforcement officers to secure the area. This enabled Weston and others in the mob to advance on the Capitol. He and other rioters then engaged in a confrontation with police officers on the West Front of the Capitol. During this confrontation, Weston shoved police officers. Weston entered the Capitol Building at approximately 3:14pm through a broken window next to the Senate Wing Door. He left soon afterwards. During the afternoon, Weston also kicked media equipment near the Capitol. Watson, meanwhile, entered the Capitol at approximately 3:09pm through the Senate Wing Door. He then headed to the Crypt area and assisted another individual in displaying a banner on a pillar. Watson then headed back towards the Senate Wing Door and exited the building at approximately 3:21pm, through a broken window.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.



The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Seattle Field Office, and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Weston as #437 on its 'seeking information' photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.



In the 21 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 880 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 270 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.



Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit





According to court documents, Weston and Watson were roommates and traveled together to Washington, D.C. They illegally entered the grounds of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, moving about separately for much of the day.This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Seattle Field Office, and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Weston as #437 on its 'seeking information' photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.In the 21 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 880 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 270 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov

, are charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia.