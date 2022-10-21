Town and Country Market celebrates 65 years Saturday with treats and cake

For 65 years, Town and Country (T/C) Markets has been searching the world – and our own neighborhoods — to bring you new ways to experience the joys of food, and share it with the people you love.

Discover and sample delicious treats and eats from all over the PNW region + beyond. Stay a while, and explore the market for surprise deals. Did we mention there will be cake?!

There will be tables / carts / vendors doing various sampling and some giveaways throughout the market!





Shoreline currently has commitments from Salt Blade Salami (meet the maker) and CB's nuts, as well as various cheese vendors and also some giveaways from different departments!





As one of few family-owned, independent grocery stores in the region, T/C is thrilled to celebrate being in business for more than six decades and excited for what’s to come during the next 65 years!Founded in 1957 by Ed Loverich and brothers John and Mo Nakata, Town and Country Markets is one of few family-owned, independent grocery stores in the region. For 65 years, T/C has been searching the world–and its own neighborhoods— to bring customers new ways to experience the joys of food, and share it with the people they love.Today, John’s granddaughter, Mo’s sons and other key leaders work together to guide the company, and members of both families work in various locations.