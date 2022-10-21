Town and Country Market celebrates 65 years Saturday with treats and cake
Friday, October 21, 2022
|Photo by Harver Yang
For 65 years, Town and Country (T/C) Markets has been searching the world – and our own neighborhoods — to bring you new ways to experience the joys of food, and share it with the people you love.
Join us in celebrating our 65th anniversary with a one-day-only open house at all markets on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 11am to 3pm.
There will be tables / carts / vendors doing various sampling and some giveaways throughout the market!
Shoreline currently has commitments from Salt Blade Salami (meet the maker) and CB's nuts, as well as various cheese vendors and also some giveaways from different departments!
As one of few family-owned, independent grocery stores in the region, T/C is thrilled to celebrate being in business for more than six decades and excited for what’s to come during the next 65 years!
Founded in 1957 by Ed Loverich and brothers John and Mo Nakata, Town and Country Markets is one of few family-owned, independent grocery stores in the region. For 65 years, T/C has been searching the world–and its own neighborhoods— to bring customers new ways to experience the joys of food, and share it with the people they love.
Today, John’s granddaughter, Mo’s sons and other key leaders work together to guide the company, and members of both families work in various locations.
John and Mo's grandfather emigrated from Japan to Bainbridge in 1899 and worked at Port Blakely Mill. After opening a barbershop and laundry in Winslow, their grandfather bought a strawberry farm in 1924.
The brothers' parents were married on the farm, converted the barbershop into a meat market, and during World War II were forced to go with their sons to a Japanese-American internment camp.
After the war, they returned home to Bainbridge and partnered with Ed Loverich to open Town and Country Market, bringing the community together around food, people and love.
The Shoreline Town and Country (aka Central Market) is located at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133 in Shoreline Place (aka Sears)
