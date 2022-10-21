Work party at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park Saturday
Friday, October 21, 2022
HELP US GROW OUR FOREST AT RICHMOND BEACH SALTWATER PARKSaturday October 22, 2022 9:00am - 11:00am
Start your weekend with panoramic views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains while helping to take care of native habitat restoration areas.
We’ll be watering thirsty plants and getting rid of invasive species.
We’ll also show you our unique, water-saving irrigation system – and how you can set it up in your own gardens to save water and keep your plants healthy.
No experience is necessary; just an interest in having fun while protecting native habitat. We provide all of the tools and work gloves, but you are welcome to bring your own if you wish. We appreciate everyone who comes to help us restore nearshore habitat at the park!
Please pre-register if you can. Walk-ups also welcome!
Green Shoreline Partnership: greenshoreline.org
