Work party at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park Saturday

HELP US GROW OUR FOREST AT RICHMOND BEACH SALTWATER PARK

We’ll be watering thirsty plants and getting rid of invasive species.













We’ll also show you our unique, water-saving irrigation system – and how you can set it up in your own gardens to save water and keep your plants healthy.No experience is necessary; just an interest in having fun while protecting native habitat. We provide all of the tools and work gloves, but you are welcome to bring your own if you wish. We appreciate everyone who comes to help us restore nearshore habitat at the park!Please pre-register if you can. Walk-ups also welcome!Green Shoreline Partnership: greenshoreline.org