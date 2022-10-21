Shoreline City Councilmember Eben Pobee awarded with Certificate of Municipal Leadership

Eben Pobee, Shoreline City Council Shoreline City Councilmember Eben Pobee recently earned a Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC). Shoreline City Councilmember Eben Pobee recently earned a Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC).

Roles, responsibilities, and legal requirements Public sector resource management Community planning and development Effective local leadership Diversity, equity, and inclusion

“Being a city leader in Washington is a complex job,” said AWC CEO Deanna Dawson. “Through our CML program we are providing our elected officials with the knowledge they need to effectively operate within the law, plan for the future, secure and manage funds, foster strong relationships, and work to build more equitable communities.”

Pobee completed more than 30 hours of training to earn this distinction.



Pobee completed more than 30 hours of training to earn this distinction.

Pobee was elected to City Council in 2021. His term expires December 31, 2025. In 2019, Governor Jay Inslee appointed Pobee to the Board of Trustees of Shoreline Community College, where he currently serves as Vice Chair.









He also serves as the Chair of King County's 4Culture Arts Advisory Committee. He works as a finance manager with EPOBS Suite, a cloud-based Financial Management Software company. Pobee is also co-founder and Artistic Director of JHP Legacy which provides a variety of cultural and arts programs.

Association of Washington Cities (AWC) serves its members through advocacy, education, and services. Founded in 1933, AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington's 281 cities and towns before the state legislature, the state executive branch, and with regulatory agencies.





AWC also provides training, data and publications, and programs such as the AWC Employee Benefit Trust, AWC Risk Management Service Agency, AWC Workers’ Comp Retro, AWC Drug and Alcohol Consortium, and AWC GIS Consortium.







AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in five core areas: