Richmond Beach Halloween Carnival Saturday from 3 - 7pm

Halloween Carnival

October 22, 3-7pm





Richmond Beach Community Association’s Halloween Carnival is this Saturday, from 3:00 to 7:00pm, at Syre Elementary School.





Children of all ages and abilities and their guardians can scare up some fun at the carnival where they will find traditional carnival games with prizes, inflatables, food and more.





Early entry for special needs kids





Children who have a particular way of seeing, hearing, moving, feeling, thinking, or perceiving the world are often not comfortable attending functions such as this due to the commotion of large crowds and noises.





To make the carnival accessible, kids with special needs and their families will have the gym to themselves for one hour from 2:00 to 3:00pm to play carnival games in a less busy environment while also allowing any modifications possible to meet their skills and abilities.









Their parents and/or caretakers are invited to volunteer at the carnival and use the special skills and knowledge they possess to staff the carnival games during this hour.Excited to help? Please email carnivalvolunteers@richmondbeachwa.org











