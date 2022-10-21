Lake Forest Park Rotary celebrates 36 years





Julie Hungar, International Club member and pioneer in establishing female membership in Rotary, reviewed the history of the dramatic battle to grant membership to women in Rotary.





Facing many attitude and legal challenges, the dispute went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. High applause to trailblazers Julie and our own Heidi Shepherd!



Julie’s inspiring historical review was followed by a poignant and heartwarming walk down memory lane as Scott gave recognition to an impressive list of members who have passed on.



Former DG Alan Merry and President Scott Wands

(with photo of Tim Davis) honoring the memory

of members who have passed on To mention only a few: Tim Davis, charter member after whom our Sharing Tree is named and whose lovely wife, Jan, was present – great to see you, Jan!

Ben Cashman, charter member and former mayor of LFP.

Julie’s husband, Gordon Hungar, popular dentist and charter member.

Judge Christy Cufley, a bright light to all who knew her.

Captain Dick McNees, WWII pilot and Pearl Harbor survivor.

General Dick Rainforth, also a pilot and veteran of WWII, former mayor of LFP, and charter member of our club.

Dr. John Halver, world renowned fish nutrition expert.

Roger Bouck, the energizer bunny instrumental in founding Rotacare.

Marj Ando, illustrious editor of our valuable newsletter.

And my own Busso Lemmé, exuberant international director for many years.

Scott named a lot more amazing people, all of whom deserve our remembrance and thanks for their service to our club.

Since Silje Sodal and George Piano were unable to attend our Changing of the Guard event last June, former DG Alan Merry took this opportunity to recognize each of them belatedly as Rotarians of the Month.

Clockwise L-R Chuck Paulsen, Dennis Day, George Piano,

LFP Police Chief Mike Harden, Bryce James,

Ed Pearson, and Jon Magnuss

It now behooves them (and previous such recipients) to recommend a non-Rotarian individual or organization who/that is worthy to receive a Certificate of Achievement.

Heidi did so in recommending the Hunger Intervention Program to which this award was given last June.

Our thanks to all who attended. Please join us again.

Happy birthday to the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park, the little club that can!











President Scott Wands and Public Image Chair Robin Roat welcomed our guests, friends, and dignitaries – Mayor Jeff Johnson in particular - including several potential members. Welcome!