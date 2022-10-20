WeatherWatcher: Fall rains arrive Friday, unwelcome smoke to clear out

The switch is flipping. Autumn is now turned on and this unwelcome wildfire smoke will soon become history. Half an inch to 1 and a half inches of rain is expected to fall between Friday morning and Sunday evening. Most of the rain will be Friday into Saturday.





Roads will be very slick especially on Friday due to the buildup of oils with this very long dry streak we had. Take extra caution during the commutes Friday with these slick roads, it might feel like driving on ice.





Sunday might be our nicest day this weekend with a break in the rain during Sunday morning and afternoon. More rain returns Sunday evening and continues into Monday next week. Steady rain or a chance of rain remains in the forecast all the way through next week.





Mountains will see snow come down to Stevens Pass level as well. US 2 will be potentially hazardous through the weekend. Debris flows or mudslides are possible along the areas burned by the Bolt Creek fire, and snow will make its first appearance at the summit.





This string of much overdue weather should put an end to our wildfire season.





