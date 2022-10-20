Letter to the Editor: Vote Yes on Shoreline's Proposition 1

To the Editor:





As a member of the City of Shoreline’s Financial Sustainability Advisory Committee, and a resident of Shoreline for over 46 years, I would like to correct some misinformation in circulation about Prop 1.First and foremost, Proposition 1 helps pay for all city services. It pays for police, for staff in our recreation and senior centers, and for maintaining parks and roads. It would not fund acquisition of land or buildings.Those urging a no vote claim the city can ride out the next two years and live off its current meager budget surplus. That is folly. Our Advisory Committee learned about anticipated increases for union contracts with police, the rapid rise in the cost of materials to repair our roads, and the need to hire more staff to handle a near doubling in building and permit applications. Voting “no” will inevitably result in cutting back basic city services. Voting “yes” allows Shoreline to keep up with rapid inflation.A city survey asked residents where to focus efforts and how to prioritize funds. Overwhelmingly, Shoreline residents responded: do more about homelessness and public safety.Proposition 1 funds expansion of the RADAR program which pairs mental health professionals with our public safety officers to respond to people in distress, inebriated, or who need a referral to social services.When our Advisory Committee was asked if the city should increase the levy lid, expanding RADAR was the only program we all agreed should grow. The modest cost on the median home value in Shoreline from Proposition 1 - $30 per month – is a needed investment in our quality of life.I urge Shoreline residents not to be misled by misinformation. Vote yes to keep Shoreline one of the best places to live in this region.John ThielkeShoreline