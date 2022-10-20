Letter to the Editor: Vote No on Shoreline's Proposition 1

To the Editor:









Shoreline’s Proposition 1 on the ballot November 8, 2022 for a levy lid lift will increase the City’s property tax revenue from $15 million in 2022 to $22 million in 2023, as discussed in the City Council Meeting of 09/19/22 regarding agenda item 9a-1. This increase will raise city property taxes by nearly 50%.Many Shoreline homeowners are hurting financially. A 2022 survey commissioned by the City found over 40% of Shoreline residents were hurt financially by the pandemic, including lost income, being sick, and losing their jobs. Almost 60% report their biggest financial concern is inflation. Incomes are not keeping up with costs.If approved, Prop 1 will hurt financially vulnerable Shoreline families who will struggle to pay the nearly 50% increase in city property taxes.Please vote No on Prop 1 and ask the City Council to come back to us with a property tax proposal that is affordable for all Shoreline residents.Philip BrockShoreline